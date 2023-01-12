Thomas Andrus

Andrus

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who gave a 15-year-old girl drugs, then sexually assaulted her was sentenced to six years of probation Monday.

Thomas Eugene Andrus, 27, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, reduced from rape, as part of a plea agreement. District Judge Michael Whyte also granted withheld judgment, meaning the charge can be dismissed if Andrus completes his probation without incident.


