A man who shot and injured a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with robbery and other felonies in Bonneville County.
Juan Santos-Quintero, 23, had already been charged in Bingham County with aggravated battery on certain personnel for shooting Sgt. Todd Howell during a standoff on Sept. 21 at a Firth home.
According to court records, Santos-Quintero and his girlfriend, Denise Williams, robbed two men at Panda Express on Sept. 15. Surveillance footage caught them attacking the victims and taking their belongings by force. Santos-Quintero punched one of the victims while Williams forcefully took two bags from the other victim.
The couple are also being charged for a robbery at the Common Cents convenience store on Broadway Street.
Santos-Quintero and an unidentified man are also suspected in a robbery reported on Sept. 10. According to court records, Santos-Quintero entered the home of a 20-year-old man and stole several items at gunpoint.
The victim was initially distracted because Santos-Quintero had brought the victim’s girlfriend with him. The victim saw his ex-girlfriend sitting in a car and called her from his porch while Santos-Quintero and another man entered the apartment.
The victim saw the man taking his belongings and confronted them. Santos-Quintero pointed a gun at him, and the victim responded by punching Santos-Quintero, who began hitting him with the gun.
During this confrontation the victim’s roommate appeared. Santos-Quintero threatened him as well, prompting the roommate to dare Santos-Quintero to shoot him, believing he wouldn’t. Santos-Quintero fired the gun just above the victim’s head. Police found a bullet hole in the ceiling while investigating the crime scene.
The pair took four skateboards, the victim’s phone, a laptop, a drone and miscellaneous clothes and glasses. Some of the items were located in a parking lot down the street from the apartment. The items still missing had an estimated value of $700.
The victim, his roommate and his ex-girlfriend all expressed fear that Santos-Quintero would return to hurt them. The victim told police he wanted them to stop investigating because he thought Santos-Quintero would kill him.
Santos-Quintero’s charges were split into three cases. For the incident on Sept. 10 he was charged with two counts of robbery (five years to life in prison each), burglary (up to 10 years in prison), and aggravated battery (up to 15 years in prison). He was charged with two counts of robbery for the incidents at Panda Express and Common Cents and one count of burglary for a separate incident. His bond was set at a combined $350,000.
A preliminary hearing for all three cases is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Bonneville County Courthouse.