An Irwin man who fired a gun during an argument has been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation after his case was pleaded down to a misdemeanor.
Christopher Reynoso, 32, was arrested in March after a woman reported the gunshot. She told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that Reynoso had tried to grab their child from her arms, and that he fired the gun when she pulled away. The victim went into the basement and locked the door until law enforcement arrived.
Reynoso had been charged with aggravated assault. The plea agreement reduced the charge to exhibition of a weapon. He will be required to pay $257.50