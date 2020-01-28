A woman who recently recovered from a gunshot wound inflicted by her then-husband left no doubt Monday that the love she once felt for him has been replaced with fear.
The victim described having night terrors in the time after Andrew Wilson, 24, was arrested in April for firing a bullet through both of her legs while she was taking a shower. She was afraid when she learned he had been released on bail, afraid he would attempt to contact her or she would run into him.
"I didn't know if he was actually going to follow the rules," the victim said.
Wilson was charged with aggravated battery after he called 911 to report the shooting. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced by District Judge Joel Tingey to a minimum of one year in prison with an indeterminate period of seven years.
The victim asked Tingey to give Wilson a prison sentence.
"I'll finally be at peace when he is put in handcuffs and placed in a cell again, only this time for longer," the victim said.
Wilson has claimed he blacked out and doesn't remember the shooting, only the aftermath. According to Public Defender John Thomas, his client admitted to grabbing the gun with the intent to scare the victim out of the house but did not intend to shoot her.
Both Tingey and Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey expressed skepticism about Wilson's claim. While handing down his sentence, Tingey pointed out that if Wilson blacked out, it could make him as much of a threat to the community as it would if he chose to shoot his wife.
"If it wasn't your intent, then what was it?" Tingey asked rhetorically. "You're the one holding the gun, you're the one pulling the trigger."
Thomas argued for a probation sentence, saying the events leading to the shooting are unlikely to be repeated. He cited his client's lack of a criminal record, and that he had begun taking anger management classes. Thomas also said Wilson has made no attempt to contact the victim.
"We have to balance out what happened to this young woman with what we're going to do to this young man," Thomas said.
Dewey said a crime involving someone being shot was too serious for a probation sentence. He pointed out how vulnerable the situation was for the victim, being injured and bleeding in the shower.
Wilson read an apology letter to the victim, her family and his own family.
"I have been putting in every effort so nothing like this ever happens again," Wilson said.