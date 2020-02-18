The man who sold drugs that caused an overdose death last year was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of one year in prison.
Jack Peyton Chance Winger was arrested in October for selling heroin to Jerrad Haley the day before Haley was found dead in an apartment.
Winger's indeterminate sentence was six years, meaning he could serve up to seven years if denied parole.
District Judge Joel Tingey said he was impressed by the efforts Winger had made to stay clean from his own addiction, but said the fact the drug deal ended with a death made it too serious for probation or retained jurisdiction.
"Hopefully this is a turning point in your life," Tingey said. "It ought to be. These are very serious charges."
Defense Attorney James Pendlebury said his client had been cooperative with law enforcement, followed the terms of his release and his criminal history was limited to misdemeanors. He had participated in rehabilitation programs and passed drug tests.
"The person in the courthouse, in front of it today is a very, very different person than the court had in front of it a year ago," Pendlebury said.
Winger said he had been selling drugs to feed his own habits after a family member died.
Pendlebury also cited the presentence investigation that recommended probation based on the changes Winger had made in the past year.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey, however, said Haley's death was too serious for a probation sentence.
"There's a body count here of at least one that is not hypothetical," Dewey said.
Dewey also pointed out that when Winger was arrested on another drug charge in March, heroin and marijuana were found in his home. Messages found on a phone belonging to Christopher Rhondeau, who was sentenced for arranging the drug sale, indicated Winger was looking for more customers.
Winger said he did not know Haley. He was visibly nervous during the trial, asking the judge if he could hug his mother before being taken to prison. Tingey allowed it.
A future hearing will be held on restitution. Dewey is requesting Winger be required to pay Haley's family for the cost of his funeral.