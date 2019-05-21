An Idaho Falls man who unknowingly sold drugs to an undercover officer was sentenced to prison Monday.
Dakota Mouser, 23, was one of eight people arrested in March 2018 in a drug bust that found more than 30 pounds of pot and $42,700 in cash. Mouser is the last of the eight to be sentenced.
The group was arrested as part of a joint effort between the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
While most of the drugs were found at Isiah Hardy's residence, a stash was also found at Mouser's home on 15th Street.
An undercover officer met with Mouser in Bonneville County to buy marijuana. After money was exchanged, Mouser was arrested. He had sold drugs to the detective three times before in Madison and Fremont counties.
After the arrest, investigators searched Mouser's home that he shared with Kaydan Swensen, finding cash, marijuana and pills that later were identified as Trazodone, a depression medication.
Mouser was given a determinate sentence of one year in prison with an indeterminate period of four years.