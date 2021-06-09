BOISE — On Tuesday, the Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University and volunteer attorneys from Stoel Rives secured a certificate of innocence for Charles Fain, a man who spent 18 years on Idaho’s death row.
Fain was wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Nampa in 1982. He was freed in 2001 when DNA evidence ruled him out as the perpetrator. But, according to a press release, the type of DNA analysis used did not provide a complete profile of the real culprit.
The Idaho Innocence Project and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spent the next decade ruling out alternate suspects.
On May 4, 2020, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue announced that the county has charged David Dalrymple in the 1982 murder.
“Charles Fain is a decent man who began a terrible nightmare almost 40 years ago. The people of Idaho have declared him innocent today,” said IIP Director Greg Hampikian.
Fain will receive financial compensation based on the wrongful conviction compensation act signed into law this year.