An Idaho Falls man who stabbed his father was sentenced to two years of probation Friday.
Travis Mazurek, 37, was arrested in November after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a struggle over a shotgun.
The sheriff's office had been to Mazurek's home multiple times before his arrest due to his violent behavior. According to a news release sent out after the arrest, Mazurek stabbed his father during the fight over the gun.
The sheriff's office deployed a SWAT team to the house. Mazurek barricaded himself in an upstairs room, but surrendered after negotiating with deputies.
Mazurek was charged with aggravated battery for the stabbing. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor assault as part of a plea agreement.