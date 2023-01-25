Devin W. Miner

Devin W. Miner

An Ammon man who stabbed a teen fleeing over a fence was sentenced to probation Wednesday. 

The victim, who was 15 years old at the time, avoided losing his leg from the injury Devin Miner, 47, inflicted on him, but the injury means he will likely never run again in his life. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.