The man who started the Henry's Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced to prison Wednesday in an unrelated case.
Kristian Lopez, 25, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for telling a woman he threatened with a knife to tell the court she made up the claim of theattack.
Lopez was sentenced under a plea agreement which dropped the aggravated assault charge related to the attack itself.
According to court records, Lopez threatened the woman in April while the two were arguing about Lopez burning her clothing. Lopez admitted to having a pocket knife in his hand, but denied that it was open or that he meant to threaten the victim.
One day after his arrest, Lopez reportedly told the victim in a jail call to, “get me out, get me home, get the charges dropped against me.”
Lopez claimed in the call he was not telling her what to do, but that if she wanted to she could claim she was never threatened.
When the victim asked Lopez if he was telling her to lie, he responded, “You can do whatever you want of your own free will.”
Lopez's sentence will run concurrent with the sentence of a 2020 drug possession case.
Lopez has previously been ordered to pay restitution for the Henry's Creek fire, which spread to 53,000 acres and caused $5 million in damages. Lopez said he started the August 2016 fire while setting off bottle rockets with friends.
Lopez was ordered to pay $3,300,281.41 in restitution for the damages caused by the fire but as of mid-July he had paid just $1,309.50, the Post Register reported.