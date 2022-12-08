Nathanial Allen Pickering

A Hayden man who shared child pornography on Twitter while he was living in Idaho Falls was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday.

Nathanial Pickering, 44, was originally charged with possession of sexually exploitative material in 2020. The charge was reduced to felony injury of a child as part of a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, the prosecution agreed to recommend probation.


