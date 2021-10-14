An Idaho Falls man who threatened his roommate at knifepoint was sentenced to probation Tuesday.
Mathew Walling, 21, was arrested in April after he admitted to threatening his roommate.
According to court records, Walling had moved in with the victim after the victim asked the landlord to let Walling stay with him for a week. A month later, however, Walling was still at the apartment.
In February, Walling asked the victim for his phone while holding a knife. The victim told police Walling asked him several personal questions about his life while holding a knife to his ear. The victim said this lasted about 10 minutes. Walling then put the knife away, but continued to ask the victim questions, some of which the victim said did not make sense.
The victim said he decided to stay at the apartment seated next to Walling because he was afraid of what Walling would do if he left. When Walling fell asleep, the victim packed up his belongings and left.
Walling later texted the victim, apologizing for his actions and asking the victim to not report what happened to police.
“Dude I’m seriously good now I’m (expletive) scared about this i don’t want any charges please,” Walling texted.
When questioned by police, Walling admitted to holding a knife to the victim.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Walling to four years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also sentence to 200 days of jail, but given credit for 181 days served. The underlying sentence was two-to-four years in prison, time Walling will not have to serve unless Watkins imposes the sentence in response to a violation of the terms of his probation.