An Iona man who beat and threatened to shoot a woman was sentenced to serve a rider program Wednesday.
Abdel Karim Ayoub, 23, was arrested in February 2019 after the victim’s mother reported the abuse. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy interviewed the victim, who had bruises on her arms and was struggling to move due to her injuries.
Ayoub pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and felony domestic violence. As part of the plea agreement, a second aggravated assault charge and a charge for unlawful discharge of a weapon in a house, occupied building or vehicle were dropped.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ayoub became violent after they returned from a Valentine’s Day dance. The victim said he threatened to kill her with a knife and kicked her multiple times. She said that several days after the incident, Ayoub punched her for breaking a lightbulb.
The victim said Ayoub had threatened her with a gun a month prior and fired it at the ceiling. She recalled seeing him point the gun at other cars while they were driving.
When questioned by police, Ayoub admitted to abusing the victim and threatening her with both the knife and gun.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Ayoub an underlying sentence a minimum of two years in prison for the aggravated assault charge with an indeterminate period of three years. He gave the same minimum sentence for the domestic battery charge, but with an indeterminate period of five years.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, requires an inmate to go through several classes while in prison to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. If Ayoub completes the program, Pickett can order he be released on probation, or impose the underlying sentence.