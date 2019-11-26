A Jefferson County man who pointed a gun at a rancher and threatened to shoot his cattle in March was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office report quoted Andrew Clark, 29, as telling the victim to "get these (expletive) cows out of here or I’ll start flinging lead."
The cows had escaped the owner's property around 10 p.m. March 31. Though visible from Clark's residence, the victim said the animals were technically on Clark's neighbor's property.
In a written statement, Clark said he saw the cattle while pulling into his driveway and called the ranch to retrieve them. He admitted to yelling at the ranchers and threatening to shoot the cows but did not state whether he pointed the gun at one of them. Clark said the cattle caused damage to his property.
Clark accepted a plea deal for the aggravated assault charge. His sentence includes withheld judgment, meaning the case could be dismissed if Clark follows the terms of his probation and does not commit any other crimes.