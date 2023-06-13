An Idaho Falls man who has awaited sentencing for three years was ordered to enter a rider program Monday.
Jason Plaizier, 42, was arrested in 2020 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement and two counts of malicious injury to property after he reportedly threatened a woman with a bat and broke her car windows.
Plaizier accepted a plea deal that dismissed the malicious injury charges in exchange for him pleading guilty to aggravated assault. District Judge Michael Whyte gave Plaizier an underlying sentence of five to 15 years in prison, time he will not have to serve if the judge releases him after the rider program.
Plaizier’s original case was dismissed in 2021, which Whyte said was due to “procedural issues,” and the case had to be refiled. Whyte also said Plaizier had been hospitalized in connection to his mental health, delaying sentencing.
Defense Attorney Stephen Meikle said Plaizier has been in jail for nearly three years while awaiting sentencing. He agreed to recommend five years fixed in prison as part of the plea agreement, but said he recommended Plaizier apply to specialty courts, and he was accepted into a recovery court program.
Meikle said if Plaizier were placed on probation, he would receive treatment and have a home.
“That gives him another year … but it’s one where he can thrive and they monitor his meds,” Meikle said.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis requested a prison sentence of five to 20 years, with no rider program or probation. He said Plaizier engaged in “pretty horrific conduct,” and had a criminal history that included arson.
“He’s done a considerable amount of time in county at this point, and of course would get credit for that so he would not realistically actually serve another five years before he is eligible for parole,” Davis said.
Davis said the presentence investigation determined Plaizier was just short of being considered a high risk to reoffend.
Plaizier gave a statement saying he needed treatment. He asked the judge to consider the treatment program, noting his long time in jail before sentencing.
Both Whyte and Davis said they were concerned that Plaizier had few friends and family to support him. Whyte agreed Plaizier needed treatment, but chose retained jurisdiction over probation and the treatment court, saying he had to factor in Plaizier’s violent acts and risk to reoffend.
“If we don’t assist you in getting you the treatment and making sure you stay on your medication, then you’re just going to be back in front of some court in the future, and nobody wants that,” Whyte said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.