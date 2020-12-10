A Bonneville County man who threatened a woman with a gun was sentenced Wednesday to probation.
Elijah Chavez, 29, was arrested in August after he reportedly threatened the woman into exiting his car. Witnesses told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies they saw the victim screaming as a car drove away.
The victim told deputies Chavez had forced her to drive at gunpoint before kicking her out. She said two children had been with them in the car. She told deputies Chavez was intoxicated, and that he becomes violent when drunk.
Chavez was arrested near where he had forced the woman out of the car. A gun was found in his car. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
In addition to five years on probation, Chavez was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.
The sentence came with an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison and 180 days of discretionary jail, penalties the judge can impose if Chavez violates the terms of probation.
Chavez was also sentenced for a case from 2018 that was filed after he was accused of attempted strangulation. The case was reduced to misdemeanor battery as part of the plea agreement. The probation sentence was concurrent with the aggravated assault sentence.