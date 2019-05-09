An Idaho Falls man who held a woman at knifepoint was sentenced to probation and domestic violence training Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.
Rogelio Escareno, 40, was arrested in March after the victim reported the threat. The victim attempted to leave Escareno's house during an argument. The victim said Escareno drew a folding knife, but did not point it at her. She said Escareno told her she could only leave the house if she was dead.
When the victim attempted to leave, Escareno pushed her against a wall and punched a hole into the wall next to her head. Escareno admitted to punching the wall and fighting with the victim, but denied threatening her with a knife.
Police located the hole in the wall and observed scratches on Escareno's knuckles.
Escareno's aggravated assault charge was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault as part of the plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery. Another misdemeanor assault charge was dismissed.
Escareno was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and 52 weeks of domestic violence training. He was also ordered to pay $287.50 in fees.