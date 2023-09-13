Capitol Riot Investigation

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Dec. 19, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final meeting. 

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who wrote on social media about wanting to "take over the Capitol building" before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, where he threw a flagpole at a police officer's head, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than six years in prison.

Joseph Padilla, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was convicted in May of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of Congress and other charges after a bench trial in Washington's federal court.


