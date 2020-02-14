An Idaho Falls man arrested in December for throwing knives at a woman and children was sentenced to a year of probation Thursday.
Richard Simmons, 44, accepted a plea agreement that reduced his aggravated assault charge to possession of a weapon with intent to commit assault, a misdemeanor.
Court records state the victim had confronted Simmons after he attempted to take one of her children for a drive at night while behaving oddly. Simmons threw knives at them and stabbed the door to the apartment.
Police reported that Simmons appeared to be on drugs. Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment. A charge for the possession of paraphernalia was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Simmons also was sentenced for resisting arrest.