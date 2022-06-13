An Idaho Falls man who tried to hit a woman with his car, then drove four miles with her holding on to the back was sentenced Monday to retained jurisdiction.
Cody Rankin, 38, had his aggravated assault charge dismissed as part of the plea agreement. A misdemeanor charge for driving without privileges was also dismissed.
In exchange, Rankin pleaded guilty to felony DUI, misdemeanor battery and violating a no-contact order, also a misdemeanor.
Rankin was arrested Feb.1 after he reportedly punched a woman multiple times then tried to back his truck into her. The victim jumped onto the back of his truck to avoid being hit.
Rankin then drove for four miles with the victim holding onto the back, according to court records. She reportedly held herself up to avoid being dragged against the road.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Peterson and Defense Attorney Paul Butikofer both recommended Rankin be sentenced to retained jurisdiction.
Butikofer said this was Rankin's first felony conviction, though his criminal history included 34 misdemeanor convictions. He said his client had struggled with alcohol addiction since he was 14, and that the recent arrest helped him realize he needed to change.
"I've had time to think about where my actions and lifestyle are leading me," Rankin told the court.
Peterson said the presentence investigation found Rankin was at high risk of reoffending. Although Rankin had no prior felony convictions, he had been convicted three times for driving under the influence in 2007, 2010 and 2020. Rankin was on probation for the 2020 incident when he was arrested again.
District Judge Michael Whyte agreed to give Rankin retained jurisdiction, but gave him an underlying sentence of three to seven years in prison, longer than was requested by the prosecution.
Whyte said Rankin's extensive history of misdemeanors worried him, saying he violated the terms of his probation eight times over the years.
As part of the retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, Rankin will undergo treatment lasting between six months and a year that aims to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. At the end of that program Whyte can either release Rankin on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
Rankin was also ordered to pay $3,100 in fines and fees. His driver's license will be suspended for one year after his release. He was given credit for time served.