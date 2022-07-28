An Idaho Falls man who has been charged with attempted strangulation has now been charged with intimidation of a witness.
Justin Gould, 28, reportedly called the victim 317 times from jail and was recorded telling her she needed to tell the courts the incident never happened.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gould often talked about himself and the victim in third person during these calls, which police believe was an attempt to mask that he was violating his no-contact order. Gould later admitted to police that he called the victim multiple times.
Gould was arrested July 5 after the victim said he choked her following an argument. The victim reportedly had multiple bruises and red marks on her neck, and was speaking with a raspy voice.
The calls were discovered on July 19 after law enforcement noticed Gould making several after a judge denied Gould's request for the no-contact order to be dropped.
Gould reportedly called the victim three times after the hearing. Upon reviewing his call logs, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office sergeant discovered he had made 202 calls to the victim since he was arrested.
The sergeant also learned Gould had made an additional 115 calls using an account belonging to another inmate at the jail.
Several of the calls were made minutes apart, according to the affidavit. The victim reportedly answered 125 of the calls.
Details on some of the individual calls are included in the affidavit. In several calls he tells the victim to tell the judge "whatever she needed to" to get the charges against him dropped.
"I didn't strangle her ass and she needs to get it in her head that I never strangled her," Gould reportedly said to the victim while speaking of her in third person.
In the days leading up to the July 19 hearing, Gould reportedly told the victim multiple times to attend and say he did not strangle her.
The victim told Gould to stop threatening her in a call on July 20.
Law enforcement spoke with the victim on July 21. She said Gould kept blaming her for calling the police. She said she told Gould she was not going to lie for him and that the situation was the result of his own actions.
Gould admitted to calling the victim multiple times, but denied that he was intimidating her. He said he called her because he wanted her to tell the truth.
Intimidation of a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with eight counts of violating a protection order. The affidavit states he could have faced 317 charges, but didn't because it would be impractical.
Gould has been in jail since his arrest for attempted strangulation on a $25,000 bond. An additional $50,000 bond was added for the new case.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 9 in Bonneville County Court.