An Idaho Falls man who was shot and injured by a police officer at the Eagles Lodge in November was arraigned in court Tuesday.
Kevin Chambers, 64, was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel.
Idaho Falls Police officer Dustin Cook was performing a welfare check on Chambers after several people had contacted police and said Chambers had made concerning statements that he would be dead soon.
During the welfare check, body camera footage showed Chambers pulled a knife from his pocket and began approaching Cook. The officer shot Chambers, who was later taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A review by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office determined Cook was justified when he shot Chambers because Chambers was approaching him with a weapon and reportedly ignored instructions to stop.
“Once an assailant pulls a deadly weapon, an officer has reasonable cause to believe that forceful resistance, as exhibited by Mr. Chambers in this case, posed a threat of death or serious physical injury,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Neal wrote in his report on the decision.
Chambers was booked and released, meaning he will not be detained at the Bonneville County Jail while his case proceeds.
Assault or battery upon certain personnel is punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 2 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.