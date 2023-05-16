Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
An Idaho Falls man who was shot and injured by a police officer at the Eagles Lodge in November was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Kevin Chambers, 64, was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel.


