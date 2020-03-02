An Idaho Falls man with a history of committing felony and misdemeanor batteries was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Wednesday.
The sentence was handed down after the defense and prosecuting attorney jointly recommended a rider program for Tyson Ricky Craig Cook based on signs his behavior improved after a previous rider program.
Cook had been sent to prison on a rider in 2016, after which he set up his business and stayed clean of methamphetamine. He relapsed sometime before September, however, and held a woman against her will when she threatened to leave him.
District Judge Bruce Pickett agreed to the recommended sentence.
"We'll give you one more chance Mr. Cook, because if I send you to prison, I would anticipate you using drugs immediately upon your release," Pickett said.
Cook was first charged after a neighbor reported she could hear a woman screaming for him to get off of her. When police arrived, the victim said Cook held her down for 45 minutes and broke her phone to stop her from calling for help. She said Cook had prevented her from contacting her family in the past.
Cook was not arrested after that incident because it was originally charged as a misdemeanor battery. The case was later changed to a felony.
In October he reportedly threatened a man with a knife and was taken to jail. The victim said Cook hit him multiple times while they were driving. The case was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of the plea agreement, and Cook is expected to plead guilty.
In the week before the knife threat, Cook reportedly violated a no-contact order with the female victim several times, at one point entering her house without permission. In another incident, the victim agreed to go to a restaurant with Cook. After an argument, the victim left and Cook followed her in a car until she reached the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office's Ammon location.
The victim asked Pickett to be lenient in an impact statement. She said Tyson was a good person when he wasn't high on meth who worked to turn his life around.
"Within the time I have known Tyson, I have seen many sides of him," the victim said.
The victim said she believed Cook was aware he needed support and that she wanted to help him, but that she also needed to take care of her own life and children.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves acknowledged his client's criminal history and asked that the rider sentence come with a high underlying fixed sentence of five years.
Gustaves said his client seemed to be doing fine on probation but suggested a decrease in his supervision had led to his relapse.
"That lower level of supervision gave him a little too much freedom," Gustaves said.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir agreed with Gustaves' recommendation, though he cited Cook's criminal history in his argument, including the 2016 arrest in which Cook attacked a woman in a moving car, then attempted to bribe the law enforcement officers who arrested him.
Muir disagreed with Gustaves and the victim that Cook's crimes stemmed from his drug addiction.
"I think it's beginning to become a bit disingenuous to kind of just chalk this up to drug use," Muir said.
Cook told the judge about his experience starting his own company, becoming an MMA fighter and coaching young boxers.
"I am not a criminal when I'm sober, and I do not cause trouble when I'm sober," Cook said.
Pickett said he was concerned Cook's crimes were about more than drugs. In Cook's version of events, he and the victim were holding each other in bed when she found the drugs, and he held her hand and begged on his knees for her to stay.
"Either you're in denial about what happened, or you were so high on meth you had no recollection of what was going on," Pickett said.
Pickett gave Cook an underlying sentence of five to 10 years in prison. Cook will undergo a treatment process as part of the rider program lasting six months to a year. At the end of that program, Pickett can either release Cook on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
Cook is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for the second battery and the no-contact violations.