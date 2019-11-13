An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly entered a woman's house and choked her, leading to her hospitalization.
The victim said Deslie Hansen, 40, forced his way into her home and began choking her.
Hansen was previously arrested in June for stalking the same woman and kidnapping her child. In the June case, the victim had reported that Hansen pulled the victim from her arms through a window. Hansen and the child were later found at his mother's house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim called police Monday evening. She said Hansen entered the house through a back door, found her in her room and closed the door. The victim, who had a no-contact order against Hansen, yelled at him to leave. She said Hansen ran toward her and grabbed her by the throat.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers she couldn't breathe. She said Hansen threw her to the ground three times. According to the victim, Hansen left after he heard a car pulling into the driveway.
The responding officer wrote that the victim was visibly in pain when police arrived. Her neck was red, bruised and swollen. She drove herself to the hospital after speaking to police.
The victim said Hansen had taken her phone after she told him she would call police. She was able to trace her phone to a local motel, but he was not there.
Hansen was located and arrested at his mother's house Tuesday. He denied attacking the victim, saying he had been there to visit. He said the victim had given him her phone, which was also found at the house.
Hansen was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Because the incident was his third reported violation of the no-contact order after two incidents in September, he was charged with a felony violation, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
After Hansen was arrested on the stalking charge, he took a plea deal that reduced the case to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to supervised probation. A motion has been filed accusing him of violating his probation.