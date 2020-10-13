An Idaho Falls man with an IQ of 78 was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a minor.
District Judge Joel Tingey handed down the sentence after both the defense attorney and prosecutor noted Jordyn Christian Taylor-Smith, 26, would be vulnerable to abuse in prison due to his low IQ and autism.
Taylor-Smith was arrested in November after he admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl three times. He was charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor, reduced to a single count of rape as part of a plea agreement.
Public Defender John Thomas said his client did not have a criminal history, and that his learning disability should be a mitigating factor.
Thomas also noted Taylor-Smith had already served nearly 11 months in Bonneville County Jail. He suggested a woman who had witnessed the abuse was partially responsible, saying Taylor-Smith had been "talked into" raping a child.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey disagreed with Thomas' suggestion, saying Taylor-Smith had failed a polygraph examination when asked about the woman's involvement.
Dewey added, however, that Taylor-Smith had passed the polygraph when asked if he had forced the victim or if there were other victims.
The prosecutor agreed Taylor-Smith's disability was a mitigating factor and could make him vulnerable in prison, but argued Taylor-Smith needed treatment before he could be released. Dewey suggested that if Tingey was concerned about Taylor-Smith's safety, he could impose a rider sentence, noting the time spent in the program would be close to the extra year he would serve if given a fixed sentence of two years.
Tingey agreed and added an underlying sentence of two to eight years in prison.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a treatment program defendants can undergo to reduce their likelihood of recidivism. Tingey can release Taylor-Smith on probation after he completes the program, or order him to serve the underlying sentence.