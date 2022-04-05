A Madison County man with a 2011 conviction of child rape has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor.
Lake Lavon Linney, 32, was transferred to Bonneville County Jail after facing drug possession charges in Madison County.
Linney came under investigation in December 2020 after a then-15-year-old girl told a sibling that Linney had been sexually assaulting her.
The victim said Linney had touched her in a sexual manner and that he had forced her to perform sex acts on him.
Linney was in Madison County Jail on the drug charges when the investigation began and has remained incarcerated through the case. He refused to speak with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective working on the case.
An ex-girlfriend of Linney's spoke to the detective and said Linney had told her about sexually abusing the victim. She said Linney claimed the victim had initiated the sexual contact.
Under Idaho law minors cannot consent to sex and sex between an adult and a minor is a crime by the adult, unless the two are less than three years apart in age.
Linney was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A bond was set at $70,000, though paying it would not lead to Linney's immediate release, as he is serving a prison sentence on drug charges.
Linney was previously charged with rape of a child under 16 years of age in Madison County in 2011. He pleaded guilty in 2013 and was sentenced to retained jurisdiction, with an underlying sentence of two-and-a-half to 10 years in prison. Linney was placed on probation later that year after completing the rider program.