An Idaho Falls man who was already on probation for domestic abuse has been charged with felony domestic battery.
James Ladell Barron, 75, was arrested March 23 after a neighbor called police, reporting that a woman had fled his residence yelling, "He is going to kill me."
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived and spoke with the victim, she had several visible bruises on her face.
The victim said Barron had hit her in the face with a phone days before. She showed police her fingers, one of which was cut, swollen and bleeding. The victim said Barron had slammed her hand in a door while chasing her out of the residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Barron pulled her hair and shook her. She said Barron also grabbed her by her wrists and slapped himself with her hands until his nose began to bleed.
The affidavit states Barron also wrapped a cord around his neck and around the victim's arm and attempted to force the victim to choke him. The victim said she managed to struggle free with difficulty, ran outside and called police.
Officers also observed burn marks on the back of the victim's neck. She said she did not remember how she got them.
Barron told police the victim had injured her own finger. He originally said he tied a cord around the victim's wrist, then claimed she had done it herself. Police observed marks around his neck, as well as a bite mark on his arm.
The incident came months after Barron had been charged in November with attempted strangulation for attempting to choke the same victim with a cord. He pleaded guilty in an agreement that reduced the charge to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced in December to probation.
Domestic battery is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. Barron is being held at the Bonneville County Jail.
Barron waived his preliminary hearing and a pretrial conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Aug. 4 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.