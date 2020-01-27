An Idaho Falls man who owned more than 2,000 images of child pornography was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Monday.
Samuel Gale, 34, pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material. Ten other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Gale was arrested in July 2018 after the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit discovered Gale had a Dropbox account with thousands of images of child pornography that he had accessed multiple times.
The images depicted minor boys between the ages of 6 and 12 years old being forced into sex acts, as well as images of an adult man raping a girl thought to be between the ages of 2 and 4 years old.
Additional charges were filed in October 2018 after police found child pornography on Gale's phone, depicting children between infancy and 10 years old being raped by adults. He was removed from his home by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after a caller reported he was staying in a house with children.
Before sentencing, Gale discussed with District Judge Joel Tingey whether he could withdraw his guilty plea, accusing his attorney, Public Defender John Thomas, of incompetence. Thomas had negotiated with the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office for a plea deal that recommended probation or retained jurisdiction.
Tingey gave Gale the option to withdraw his plea, but expressed doubt about Gale's criticism of Thomas and noted he would have to hire and pay for his own attorney if he did not accept the appointed public defender. Gale ultimately decided to stand by his plea agreement.
In arguing for probation, Thomas said the presentence investigation determined that if Gale's contact with children was supervised and his access to the internet restricted, he could be treated in the community.
Thomas said his client had support from his family and was looking to further his education. He also pointed out Gale had no criminal history.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey recommended retained jurisdiction, saying Gale had supported a market that promotes the abuse of children.
Dewey expressed concern due to statements Gale had made that he had started viewing child pornography when he was a teenager. He criticized Gale's apparent lack of remorse in statements to the presentence investigator.
Gale said he was ashamed, but that he was moved by the support given to him by friends and family who wrote letters to the judge. His wife also gave a statement expressing her support for him.
Tingey noted the "immeasurable harm" caused by child pornography. He sentenced Gale to a rider program with an underlying sentence of three to 10 years in prison for each charge, to be served concurrently.
If Gale completes the rider program, typically lasting six months to a year, Tingey will have the option to either release Gale on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
Gale will be required to register as a sex offender. During a phone conversation made at the Bonneville County Jail, Gale admitted to a woman he had twice inappropriately touched children, one incident occurring when he was 15 years old.