The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has filed a vehicular manslaughter charge for a deadly head-on crash in October that left a man dead.
Juan Lopez, 37, reportedly was driving a stolen Nissan Altima on East Sunnyside Roadon Oct. 5 when he fell asleep and drifted into oncoming traffic. He crashed into a Chevrolet pickup driven by Larry Beauchat near the intersection with Potomac Way.
Beauchat was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries. The affidavit states his skull had been crushed in the crash.
Lopez and a passenger in his car were both hospitalized with lacerations to their livers, and the passenger had to undergo surgery to treat her injury. None of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Two witnesses who were also driving on Sunnyside Road told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the Altima moved in front of the Chevrolet. The Nissan was estimated to be travelling between 57 and 69 mph.
Police reportedly found a syringe in Lopez's pocket when he was transported to the hospital, and 540 fentanyl pills on the passenger. Police also found meth in a bag belonging to the passenger after obtaining a search warrant.
Lopez told police he did not remember the crash, and that he had used methamphetamine and drank two beers before driving. He said he had fallen asleep while driving. He agreed to allow police to draw his blood, which tested positive for meth. He was not arrested because police were waiting on the blood test to determine if there was a case to be made against Lopez.
The Nissan Altima Lopez was driving had fake license plates and had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Chubbuck. Lopez denied knowing the car was stolen. An investigation found the passenger had taken the car for a test drive at the dealership on Aug. 25.
The crash happened about a month before Lopez was arrested for another car crash. In November, he reportedly attempted to flee from a traffic stop after an officer identified the license plates on his car as fakes. He crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and was arrested.
Vehicular manslaughter is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Lopez's bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 15 in Bonneville County Court.
