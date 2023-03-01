Juan Lopez

Lopez

The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has filed a vehicular manslaughter charge for a deadly head-on crash in October that left a man dead. 

Juan Lopez, 37, reportedly was driving a stolen Nissan Altima on East Sunnyside Road on Oct. 5 when he fell asleep and drifted into oncoming traffic. He crashed into a Chevrolet pickup driven by Larry Beauchat near the intersection with Potomac Way. 


