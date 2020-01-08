A Firth woman who reportedly killed two people after failing to slow for stopped traffic is being charged with vehicular manslaughter.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers announced the charges in a news release Wednesday.
Jericka Evans, 29, was driving north on U.S. Highway 91 in a 2016 Ford F-350 on Oct. 5 when she hit the car in front of her. A line of vehicles had stopped for a car in the front that was turning left.
The crash caused a chain reaction, forcing two of the cars into the opposite lane and in front of oncoming traffic. A driver heading south crashed into the cars, killing 24-year-old Jean Hurrie of Idaho Falls and 7-year-old Ellowyn Evans, both of whom were passengers in one of the vehicles.
Rogers included a statement in the news release about his decision to file charges.
“This was a heartbreaking report to read," Rogers wrote. "After reviewing the law and the fact pattern before me, I am confident that these are the appropriate charges to be filed. I hope that the community keeps the victims’ families in mind when discussing the matter. This case is very sensitive in nature and those involved are still dealing with the effects.”
Vehicular manslaughter is a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. The court may also suspend Evans' license.
A court date has not been set.