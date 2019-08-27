Challis resident Mark Wilson has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for killing his housemate, Pat Brown, on March 24, 2018.
Wilson, 54, was sentenced last month in Custer County by Judge Stevan Thompson. Wilson was found guilty of first-degree murder June 5, after a three-day jury trial in Jefferson County. The trial was moved from Custer County after a judge granted a change of venue.
In addition, the maximum prison sentence was extended by five additional years in prison for the firearm enhancement charge levied by the prosecutor. Wilson shot Brown in the back of her head with a .22-caliber rifle, leading to the weapons enhancement. Brown was 75 at the time of her death.
Wilson was given credit on the prison sentence for the 502 days he spent in jail after his arrest in the matter, pending his sentencing. He was also fined $5,000 for committing a crime of violence, ordered to pay $2,000 toward the public defender costs, ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs and ordered to reimburse Custer County an unspecified amount for the cost of a psychological evaluation.
Wilson faces a second jury trial on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. That trial is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Bonneville County, following a change of venue that was granted July 31. Wilson attempted to strangle his sister-in-law in 2005, leading to the second charge against him connected to Brown’s death.
Wilson called the Custer County Sheriff’s Office on the day of Brown’s murder and said he had shot Brown, a friend of his, at her residence, according to court documents. His defense attorney presented a case at trial in which he admitted Wilson had shot Brown, but claimed it wasn’t premeditated. Rather, the attorney said, the shooting occurred because of Wilson’s use of drugs and alcohol on the day Brown was killed. The attorney argued that Wilson should instead have been on trial for manslaughter. The jury disagreed and found Wilson guilty of first-degree murder.