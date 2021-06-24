A Rigby man who was charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed a man during a confrontation has withdrawn from his plea agreement.
Marshall Dee Hendricks, 31, had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February. In a motion filed by his new attorney, Allen Browning, Browning argues that Hendricks’ previous attorney, Neal Randall, had not properly prepared for mediation before negotiating the terms of the plea agreement.
Hendricks shot and killed Rory Neddo after Neddo drove to Hendrick’s location, a house owned by his friend Hope Dixon, to confront Hendricks for dating his ex-girlfriend. Neddo had reportedly told Hendricks he was driving to the residence before his arrival.
“They talked about fighting, and Marshall told Rory that he was at Hope’s house, to come fight him at Hope’s house,” Jessica Hendricks said at Marshall Hendricks’ preliminary hearing in 2019. Jessica Hendricks has since married Marshall Hendricks and in a court filing waived spousal privilege so she can testify in any future hearings.
During his plea hearing in February, Hendricks told District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. that when Neddo arrived, he reached behind his back. Hendricks said he thought Neddo was reaching for a gun.
“I didn’t wait for his hand to come back up, and I shot him,” Hendricks said. “I killed him.”
Witnesses gave contradictory testimony on whether Neddo tried to hit Hendricks before he was shot. Jessica Hendricks said Neddo swung at Marshall Hendricks, while Neddo’s brother, Jason Wessells, said Neddo was too far away to hit him.
Browning argued in his motion that the state had not properly considered the fact that Jessica Hendricks knew Neddo carried a handgun in his waistband and brass knuckles in his pockets, and had warned Marshall Hendricks that he may have weapons. A loaded gun was found in Wessells’ car that reportedly belonged to Neddo.
Browning also said Neddo had a reputation for violence and had attacked Hendricks in the past. He cites a statement by Jessica Hendricks that Neddo told her “if he ever saw me and Marshall together, he would bury Marshall and teach me a lesson.”
Hendricks said that when Neddo and Wessells arrived he already had the gun out. Browning’s filing states that Wessells ducked behind a car while Neddo continued to approach Hendricks, shove him, and tell him he better use the gun.
Browning challenges Wessells’ testimony, noting that he originally admitted Neddo had a gun, but later denied it during the preliminary hearing.
According to the filing, Hendricks will testify that when he shot Neddo, he heard an object hit the floor that he believed was Neddo’s gun. Wessells then reportedly approached and yelled at Hendricks for shooting his brother, and Hendricks went inside.
Browning argues in his motion that Wessells was alone with the crime scene at this time, and that he could have moved the gun from Neddo’s person to the car in order to “sanitize” the scene.
Browning further argues that blood seen in photographs of the scene indicate Neddo’s body was rolled over at some point, which he believes could be explained by Wessells rolling him over to retrieve the gun.
In an objection to Browning’s motion, Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer argued that Browning’s assertions were not based on facts. He argued that bringing up Neddo’s history was not allowed by evidence rules stating that “a victim’s character for violence is not an essential element of a self-defense claim.”
Russell further argues that Hendricks himself said at his change of plea hearing that Neddo did not have a gun when Hendricks shot him. Russell also said the defense did not back up its assertion that Randall was unprepared when negotiating a plea agreement.
Watkins accepted the motion to withdraw the plea agreement. A status conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 6.