An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Monday after she offered to perform a sex act on an undercover deputy for money.
Liuying Qui, 53, was arrested by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department's Special Investigations Unit after she requested $40 from the deputy to perform a sex act.
A sheriff's office news release stated Asian Massage, where Qui worked, had been under investigation for prostitution. Detectives are investigating the business to determine if there were other employees involved or other crimes committed.
Qui was released from jail after posting a $300 cash bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. Jan. 3 in Bonneville County Courthouse.