The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office has rebuilt its staff following the Republican Primary election in May.

 John Miller / jmiller@postregister.com

In the wake of Randy Neal's upset victory in the Republican Primary election for Bonneville County Prosecutor, deputy prosecutors began turning in their resignations. 

The shift disrupted business at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office as it struggled to maintain a caseload with fewer attorneys. The interim county prosecutor also resigned to take a different job in the 7th Judicial District. Since then, however, Neal was appointed as interim prosecutor in anticipation that he'll win the uncontested November election. 

