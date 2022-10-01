In the wake of Randy Neal's upset victory in the Republican Primary election for Bonneville County Prosecutor, deputy prosecutors began turning in their resignations.
The shift disrupted business at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office as it struggled to maintain a caseload with fewer attorneys. The interim county prosecutor also resigned to take a different job in the 7th Judicial District. Since then, however, Neal was appointed as interim prosecutor in anticipation that he'll win the uncontested November election.
With the new prosecutor has come a new staff, with several returning attorneys as well as new faces.
"This is probably the most experienced staff the prosecutor's office has ever had," Neal said.
Combined, the attorneys have 178 years of experience, averaging 16 years apiece.
The attorneys filled out a questionnaire about their experience and beliefs. Below are their answers.
John C. Dewey
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: My role in this office is as Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. My focus in this role is on sex crimes and violent crimes.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: I received my JD in 2008 from Baylor Law School and received an LLM in 2009 from the University of Florida.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: After law school, I served as a law clerk for the Hon. Jonathan Brody in Minidoka County from 2010-2011. Since then, I have accrued approximately 12 years working as a prosecutor both in Bonneville and Bingham counties. I served previously as Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Bonneville County from 2015 to 2020.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I have chosen a career path in prosecution as it is rewarding to protect the public, particularly from violent crimes, and because the job provides a necessary public service.
Q: Besides evidence, what factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: I make decisions on whether or not to pursue a case based upon whether pursuing the case achieves justice for the community and the individual victim.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: Prosecutors have obligations to prosecute victim crimes zealously and to keep victims involved and informed in the process.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: The other three are all equally important. Which of the other three is most important to me in any given case depends primarily on the nature of the crime committed and the history of the defendant being sentenced.
Penelope North Shaul
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: I am the Assistant Chief, Criminal Division for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. I help manage the attorneys in the office that prosecute crimes. I am assigned to Judge Pickett's court rotation, and I handle a broad range of felony cases, with an emphasis on violent crimes and sex offenses.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: University of Idaho, 1994
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: I have spent the bulk of my career as a deputy prosecutor in the state of Idaho, prosecuting in Bonneville, Jefferson, Fremont and Teton counties, as well as holding the position of Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Pocatello office from 2013 to 2018. I have handled cases ranging from infractions up to murder charges for both adult and juvenile offenders. Prior to leaving the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office in 2018, I was the Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for several years. In addition to my experience in criminal law, I maintained a full or part-time civil practice for more than 10 years, and I am an experienced family law mediator.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I was interested in the criminal justice system, and wanted to help make my community safer within that framework. I felt I would be most effective as a prosecutor. My return to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office recently is motivated by the desire to help law enforcement protect our community from criminal conduct.
Q: Besides evidence, what factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: Every case should be evaluated as to whether or not there is evidence to support charges. Once a charging decision is made, other factors to be considered for resolution include the facts of the case; criminal history of the offender; victim input; justice for the victim; and appropriate means to protect the community.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: We have an obligation to keep victims and/or their family informed as to the stages of the process on a case, as well as give them an opportunity to be heard and give input on case resolution. We have an obligation to treat them fairly and compassionately as well as they navigate what is in many instances an incredibly difficult situation and novel situation in their lives.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: I believe that this decision has to be made on a case-by-case analysis. That being said, on most cases, I believe that rehabilitation is the key to changing a person's behavior. However, sometimes rehabilitation cannot be effective without first providing deterrence to a person by giving a consequence up front at sentencing.
Scott Davis
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: I have been assigned to handle the majority of the felonies that are being heard by District Judge Whyte. This includes crimes against persons, property crimes, and dangerous drugs. I will also be handling the state representation in Child Protection cases, or cases that involve children placed in foster care due to abuse or neglect. I am one of only three attorneys practicing law in the state of Idaho certified by the National Association of Children’s Counsel as a Child Welfare Legal Specialist.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: I graduated from the Gonzaga School of Law in December of 2003, and took and passed the Idaho winter bar exam in 2004.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: I have been involved in the practice of criminal and child protection law for 18 years before joining this office. My most recent prior employment was in Canyon County, where I represented parties involved in the foster care system, including children placed in foster care. While there I was part of the Idaho Supreme Court committee that examined the rules and statutes that govern the Idaho Child Protection Act, and made recommendations for changes to statutes and court rules to keep Idaho compliant with federal requirements involving child welfare.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I have always been interested in representing the state, especially in Child Protection cases, and the opportunity came in May 2022 to take a position here in Bonneville County doing just that.
Q: What factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: In chargeable cases involving a victim, the victim’s wishes have a great deal to do in how the case is pursued. Victims have been granted special status in criminal cases under the Idaho Constitution, and what they desire has a great deal to do with how the case is handled.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: Victims, and their families, depending on the case, have been granted special status in the Idaho Constitution, and are enumerated there. While not everything a victim wants is possible under the law, a prosecutor has a duty to hear from the victims and their wishes in attempting to either resolve a case, or pursue to trial. Not all victims are in a position to want to be subject to the rigors of trial, and it is important to take their concerns into consideration as well as the needs of the state.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: Of the three remaining factors, after protection of society, the importance will vary depending on the nature and type of case. In cases involving victims, punishment for the wrongdoing is a major component of any sentence recommended to the court. In cases not involving crimes against persons or property, rehabilitation and deterrence can form a more important component than punishment.
Sean Johnson
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: My role with the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is that of a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. I handle a variety of cases ranging from narcotic offenses, property crimes, and some victim crimes.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: I obtained my law degree in 2016 from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: My professional experience preceding my work in Bonneville County, is primarily from the private sector. Following law school, I became licensed in Idaho and Arizona and I went to work for a private law firm in Phoenix, Arizona. During this time, I represented clients in more than 1,000 federal hearings.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I ultimately sought out a position as a prosecutor because I want to contribute to making a difference in our community. I see the role of a prosecutor as a minister of justice, with the ultimate objective of seeking out truth and justice on behalf of people of Bonneville County.
Q: What factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: Aside from evidence, I consider the overall impact the offense has had upon the community as a whole. Additionally, I consider what the community would look like in a few years if offenses like this went unprosecuted. If there is a direct victim, I consider what they have gone through and what the best resolution would be for them. I also consider the offender in the situation. I consider what remedy would help this individual become a better person so they can positively contribute to the community, rather than degrade it. These considerations are all balanced together to find the best outcome as it pertains to how cases are handled.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: I believe as a deputy prosecutor I have a significant obligation to the victims and their families. This obligation is, of course, balanced with obligations to the people of Bonneville County, as well as the interests of justice. It is for this reason that myself and other prosecutors meet with victims to ascertain what resolution they are seeking and how I can serve them while maintaining my obligations to the county. It is incredibly important to me that victims feel that they are heard and that their interests are considered while these cases are being resolved.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: For me, deterrence is the most significant objective. As I work through my cases, I am always considering the long game, or rather what actions on my part will contribute to lowering recidivism and make Bonneville County a safer and better community. To accomplish this, a balance must be struck between rehabilitation and punishment. This balance must be considered in every case, as circumstances differ from case to case.
Lou Harris
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: I am a deputy prosecuting attorney focusing on general felonies and drugs.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: I graduated BYU’s J. Reuben Clark law school in 2001.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: I worked in private practice both as a solo practitioner and in a firm focusing on bankruptcy law.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I have always been attracted to criminal law and saw the possibility to participate in enforcing the law
Q: What factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: The main question is not, ‘do I have enough good evidence to make a case?’ It's ‘Is this the right case and is prosecuting under the totality of the circumstances the right thing to do?’
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: The expressed wish of the victim is high on the list of factors when deciding how and if it is right to prosecute a crime.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: Rehabilitation is an easy winner. If you successfully rehabilitate an individual, you don’t have to worry about deterrence or punishment. When the punishment is finished, the properly rehabilitated individual doesn’t need any additional deterrence. They return to society intent on recovering their place in society and filling the roles they formerly filled in the lives of friends, family, and neighbors. If those roles were the things that contributed to their criminal activity, they will be determined to find new friends and neighbors to make a positive impact on.
Erika Lessing
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: Deputy Prosecutor of the entire Domestic Violence case load before Hon. Michelle Mallard and 50% of the felony cases before Hon. Dane Watkins.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: Gonzaga University School of Law, cum laude 2003.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: I have been an active, practicing attorney for 18 years, with all practice experience occurring in the State of Idaho. I mentored under the late great E.W. (Ted) Pike. I have handled appeals before the Idaho Supreme Court and the Idaho Court of Appeals. I have practice experience litigating in federal court. I have trial experience in multiple state-court cases where I was the sole trial attorney.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: I have great reverence for duty, honor, and justice. I want to be part of the system to ensure that justice remains in our criminal justice system and that the process of meting out justice is fair.
Q: What factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: I pursue all cases in which there is evidence that a public offense has been committed and that there is sufficient cause to believe that the defendant committed the offense. However, whether the case is pursued to trial or is completed short of trial through a settlement (which in criminal law is called a plea deal) is based upon several factors: whether the crime had a personal victim and the extent to which that person what injured or harmed; the severity or seriousness of the crime; the past history of the defendant and whether s/he has a likelihood to reoffend; whether the defendant’s crimes are because of their mental health problems or substance abuse and, if so, whether they would be most likely to be rehabilitated through prison or whether they can be rehabilitated going on probation and receiving services there.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: A victim’s sole way in which to have a lawful redress of wrongs is the court system; the criminal victim relies solely on the prosecutor to pursue justice. Prosecutors have a solemn duty to victims of crime to ensure that justice against the correct defendant is pursued and obtained as thoroughly and completely as possible and that the penalty paid by the defendant is just and warranted.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: That depends — where criminal defendants have a substance addiction and/or serious untreated mental health problems, then the second most important goal behind protection of society is rehabilitation of the defendant. It is known that it is more expensive to taxpayers to jail a defendant than it is to provide rehabilitation, and that for addicted or otherwise ill persons, unless and until you take care of their underlying addiction or mental health problem, they will continue to reoffend; so where a defendant can be given services and rehabilitated, the wiser, more fiscally sound choice is to rehabilitate. Where criminal defendants do not have a substance addiction or serious untreated mental health problems, then the second most important goal behind protection of society is deterrence to the individual themselves to not commit future crimes.
Jacob Jones
Q: What is your new role at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and what sort of cases are you focused on?
A: I work the juvenile case load, and am transitioning to include part of the non-violent felony caseload.
Q: From where and when did you obtain your law degree?
A: I obtained my degree from the University of Idaho, Moscow Campus. I obtained my degree this May.
Q: What professional experience have you had before joining the prosecutor's office?
A: Several internships:
- Worked for City of Idaho Falls as a legal intern summer of 2020.
- Worked as a legal clerk for Judge Eddins in St. Anthony summer of 2021.
- Worked for a private firm, Herrington and Associates, PLLC, from May 2021 to May 2022.
- Worked as a prosecutor under a limited license for the City of Moscow, Idaho from January 2022 to May 2022 (Misdemeanors, infractions).
Idaho Law Review, Chief Managing Editor – I organized a year long editing schedule, assigned tasks, and managed timeliness for 10+ articles. Publication of the law review will be this year.
Q: Why did you choose to become a prosecutor?
A: In working for the City of Moscow I found working as a prosecutor fulfilling and something I could be passionate about. When the opportunity arose to come to the county and continue working as a prosecutor I snatched the chance up as quickly as I could foregoing other opportunities. I enjoy the work, and I enjoy working in the public interest.
Q: What factors do you consider when deciding whether or not to pursue a case?
A: My experience has primarily been with juvenile court, and the focus is shifted towards competency development (rehabilitation). When I have a case, I (and other professionals in the community) try to determine what is going on in the individual’s life, their family situation, prior trauma, etc. Decisions are then made with a focus on steering juveniles away from a wrong path.
Q: What obligation do you have (and not have) as a prosecutor to victims and their families?
A: I have an obligation to include them in the prosecutorial process so they are aware of what is going on in the case, to consult with them and explain why decisions are being made, and be mindful of the impact that the crime made on their life. While I do not have an obligation to pursue a course of action at their request, I will take their opinion and concerns into account—and very much so.
Q: Judges always list four goals of the court at sentencing, with protection of society being the priority. Of the other three (punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence), which do you feel is the most important for the court and why?
A: With the juvenile caseload, rehabilitation is the main focus. It is important to get these young people the tools that they need to succeed in life, and some have not been dealt a good hand. They have it rough, and much of what they experience most don’t experience. The goal is to teach them and assist them to deal with difficult environments, often environments that they did not choose.
