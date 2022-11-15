bulletproof vest

A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy demonstrates the Angel Armor bullet-proof vests which are designed to withstand gunshots from rifles. Melaleuca Inc. has donated $100,000 to the sheriff's office this year to pay for for 32 such vests.

 courtesy Melaleuca Inc.

Melaleuca Inc. has donated $50,000 to help fund new bullet proof vests for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, its second such donation this year. 

The donation is the second time Melaleuca has offered funds this year to assist law enforcement with the cost of body armor. 


