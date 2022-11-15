A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy demonstrates the Angel Armor bullet-proof vests which are designed to withstand gunshots from rifles. Melaleuca Inc. has donated $100,000 to the sheriff's office this year to pay for for 32 such vests.
Melaleuca Inc. has donated $50,000 to help fund new bullet proof vests for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, its second such donation this year.
The donation is the second time Melaleuca has offered funds this year to assist law enforcement with the cost of body armor.
“Every member of the law enforcement community deserves to return home safely to their loved ones at the end of the day,” Frank VanderSloot, Melaleuca's executive chairman, said in a news release. “Their jobs are tough enough without having the best equipment in their hands. It’s the least we could do to make it available to them.”
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the new vests are bought from Angel Armor and are designed to withstand gunshots from rifles.
The sheriff's office's previous body armor could only withstand shots from pistols, leaving deputies vulnerable to higher caliber weapons. Lovell said previous rifle-proof plates were too heavy for officers to wear throughout a work shift, but the new plates are lightweight enough to be usable.
The new vests cost more than $3,000 apiece, and Melaleuca said its donations have paid for 32 such vests. The sheriff's office has worked with other donors to raise funds, in addition to the $100,000 donated by Melaleuca.
