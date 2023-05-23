curtiss_elk_bullet_photo_clean_0

The unique bullet retrieved from the elk shot on Nov. 2, 2021, near Arco connected the suspects to the crime.

 Idaho department of Fish and Game

A 2021 investigation by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game resulted in the poaching convictions of members of three generations of an eastern Idaho family.

Fish and Game received tips suggesting that members of the Curtiss family had been illegally harvesting animals over multiple decades, a department news release said. On Nov. 2, 2021, the Curtiss group located a large herd of elk near Arco and shot six elk from a pickup truck, the release said. Two separate witnesses who were hunting the same elk herd that day reported the incident to Fish and Game.


