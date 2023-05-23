A 2021 investigation by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game resulted in the poaching convictions of members of three generations of an eastern Idaho family.
Fish and Game received tips suggesting that members of the Curtiss family had been illegally harvesting animals over multiple decades, a department news release said. On Nov. 2, 2021, the Curtiss group located a large herd of elk near Arco and shot six elk from a pickup truck, the release said. Two separate witnesses who were hunting the same elk herd that day reported the incident to Fish and Game.
Travis Curtiss was driving a pickup truck while his father, Donald, shot at the elk from the passenger side window and his son, Eben, shot at the elk from the bed of the truck, the release said. The truck chased the elk herd for a considerable distance and killed a raghorn bull, a cow, a spike, a calf and two mature bulls, the release said. The men drove past dying elk to collect the head, quarters and backstraps of the two mature bulls, leaving the others to rot.
The investigation confirmed six elk were killed illegally, and there was evidence of another bull that was mortally wounded but officers were unable to locate it, the release said.
Conservation officers executed a search warrant on the Curtiss home, shortly after the group had returned home from the hunt, and recovered both bulls, the release said. The suspects at first agreed to talk with the officers, but then invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and refused to answer any questions.
The release said that if not for witness statements, the case could have gone unsolved.
The two witnesses who saw the incident take place each gave statements with detailed descriptions and testified in court. Later, a third witness helped officers in identifying the suspects by recording the license plate number of a truck that matched the description of the Curtiss’ vehicle the officers sought.
As part of the investigation a gun collector, called as an expert witness, provided “invaluable information for forensic analysis of the unique bullets” the Curtisses used. All of these witnesses received monetary rewards from Citizens Against Poaching for their help in reporting and convicting these violators, the release said.
The three men were convicted a total of 10 felony charges and eight misdemeanor charges. They were each fined $1,300, paid $6,000 in restitution, given a 10-year hunting and trapping license suspension and community service, the release said.
“This story serves as a reminder that there are repercussions for committing wildlife crimes and that being a strong witness for wildlife can be the key component to solve a poaching case,” Fish and Game said in the release.
