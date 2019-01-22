A Menan man was arrested Jan. 4 after he reportedly attacked his neighbor with a pipe and surrendered to police without comment.
Jared Baker, 34, also was recorded damaging his neighbor's car with the pipe and a hammer.
The victim told a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy Baker knocked on his door in the morning and asked the victim's wife if the victim was home. When the victim came to the door, Baker hit him four or five times with the pipe, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The deputy observed swelling on the victim's leg. She interviewed the wife, who said she witnessed the attack.
Video surveillance captured Baker damaging the victim's car before the attack. According to the report, the victim threw a hammer at the car before using the pipe. The car had a broken light and windshield.
When the deputy went to Baker's house to interview him, Baker turned around and asked her to handcuff him. The deputy repeatedly asked Baker why he wanted to be arrested, but he refused to answer. Baker was taken to Jefferson County Jail.
Baker was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with malicious injury to property, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A no-contact order was issued between Baker and the victim. He was released from jail on pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 31 in Jefferson County Courthouse.