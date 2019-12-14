A Menan man found guilty of felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a 9-year-old girl has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after four years.
Jesus Armenta, 31, must also pay $2,500 on behalf of the victim and register as a sex offender. In a preliminary hearing, the victim told the court Armenta had touched her legs and genitals on the outside of her clothing. She said she was watching YouTube when Armenta sat down on the couch beside her and began touching her at a Menan residence in September 2018, according to court minutes.
According to the minutes, she told her mother about the incident shortly after it occurred and her mother called the police.
Armenta was found guilty in August and has been kept in the Madison County Jail while awaiting sentencing. He has now been remanded to the State Board of Correction to be held in the Idaho State Penitentiary or another facility.