A Michigan man has been charged with drug trafficking after police found he had large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine in a travel bag.
Noah Crawford, 20, was at a motel getting a ride from an Uber driver when he was arrested Wednesday. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was at the motel for an unrelated call, but stopped Crawford from leaving after he smelled "the overwhelming odor of marijuana."
The officer told Crawford he had probable cause to search his bags. One of the bags contained a small amount of marijuana while another contained 40 pills that appeared to be fentanyl disguised as oxycodone. Crawford reportedly told the officer he was unsure if the pills were oxycodone or fentanyl.
Crawford had two more bags, but the officer wrote that he did not have probable cause to search the bags because the officer had given the driver permission to leave, and the vehicle exception only applied when the bags were kept in a car.
Crawford was arrested for the drugs that were found, and the other bags were secured by police.
The officer obtained a search warrant for the bags the next day and found several containers, one containing a brick of cocaine and four containing methamphetamine.
The meth had a combined weight of about 4.7 pounds, while the cocaine weighed about 1.2 pounds. The officer also found two guns.
The officer gave a copy of the warrant to Crawford at the jail. He wrote that he did not intend to question Crawford, but that Crawford said without being asked that the drugs were not his, and that they must have been left in the car.
The officer wrote, however, that he had security footage from the motel of Crawford holding both bags before he got in the ride-sharecar.
Crawford told police the driver was supposed to take him to Bozeman, Montana. Uber's website estimates the cost of a trip from Idaho Falls to Bozeman is between $483 and $531.
Crawford was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine and more than 400 grams of meth, both punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. His bond was set at $60,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 8 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.