Noah Crawford

Crawford

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Michigan man has been charged with drug trafficking after police found he had large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine in a travel bag. 

Noah Crawford, 20, was at a motel getting a ride from an Uber driver when he was arrested Wednesday. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was at the motel for an unrelated call, but stopped Crawford from leaving after he smelled "the overwhelming odor of marijuana." 


