A pair from Minnesota was arrested Tuesday morning after police found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in their car.
Sam Said Shoua Lao and, 49, and Destiny Vang, 23, were stopped on Interstate 15 at about 5 a.m. after an automatic license plate reader indicated the vehicle was suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the license plate reader is used to search for license plates of vehicles suspected to have been used in crimes.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer pulled them over for an improper lane change and driving 67 mph in a 65 mph zone. A sheriff's office deputy arrived with his K-9 partner. The K-9 officer indicated there were drugs in the car, giving officers probable cause to search the vehicle.
Two large duffel bags were found in the car trunk and searched. Inside was approximately 42.5 pounds of marijuana.
Lao and Vang were both arrested. They were arraigned Tuesday and charged with trafficking more than 25 pounds of marijuana, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to 15 years. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 9 in Bonneville County Courthouse.