District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander.
Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required.
Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday, when Thompson said the jury trial would be delayed.
“Everyone is very disappointed this has occurred,” Thompson said, noting that the trial took months of preparation. He said the court waited until it was sure it as necessary.
Eilander was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder for reportedly shooting and killing Ulises Rangel in a parking lot after a verbal confrontation between the two. The state was presenting its case and witnesses when the mistrial was declared.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing to have to stop mid-trial, but we can’t force the parties or the jury to expose themselves to an unpredictable health risk, or to substantially extend their jury duty obligation,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal said in an email to the Post Register. “Unavoidably, it was the right call to reset the trial to begin all over in January.”
Thompson scheduled a new trial to begin Jan. 9 and to last until Jan. 20. The mistrial will mean a new set of jurors will need to be chosen and several witnesses who testified Tuesday will have to be recalled.
