Eilander trial
Buy Now

Jake Eilander sits at the defense table, between his attorneys Alexander Sosa to his left and John Thomas to his right.

 By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com

District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander.

Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.