A Montana man is being held in the Bingham County Jail on drug charges after Idaho State Police troopers reportedly found several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in his car Tuesday.
Wesley V. Long, 56, of Helena, is charged with felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in marijuana. His bail has been set at $100,000, according to jail records. Additionally, Long has been charged with a felony enhancement as a persistent violator.
An Idaho State Police trooper saw the driver of a Ford sedan make a lane change without signaling while traveling north on Interstate 15 in Bingham County at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, a state police news release said.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and, while speaking with the driver, found evidence of drug use, the release said. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers located several large bags of marijuana and three large baggies containing a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the release said. In all, more than four pounds of marijuana and nearly three pounds of meth were found in the Long's possession, the release said.
Trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine is punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Trafficking marijuana at one pound or more but less than five pounds is punishable by a mandatory minimum of one year in prison. A persistent-violator enhancement adds five years to life.