A Monteview man is facing multiple felonies after he reportedly fled Idaho State Police with drugs and stolen items in his pickup truck.
State police located the pickup after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported the driver, 26-year-old Austin Mitchell, was a person of interest in a theft investigation.
According to the news release, Mitchell didn’t stop when approached by an ISP patrol car with its lights active. The ensuing chase lasted about 40 minutes, after which Mitchell attempted to drive through a farmer’s field.
A trailer the pickup was pulling became partially disconnected, staying attached only by chains. The trooper used a PIT maneuver after the truck pulled onto State Highway 33. Mitchell stopped and was taken into custody.
Law enforcement found approximately $50,000 worth of stolen goods in the truck and trailer.
Mitchell was charged with fleeing or eluding police, punishable with up to five years in prison, possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 20 in the Jefferson County Courthouse.