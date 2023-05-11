Tigan Howes

Howes

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A man who was already facing charges for attempting to run away with a teen girl he reportedly had sexually assaulted now faces more charges.

The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office filed two counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material against Tigan Howes, 32. 


