A man who was already facing charges for attempting to run away with a teen girl he reportedly had sexually assaulted now faces more charges.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office filed two counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material against Tigan Howes, 32.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Howes' case states police obtained a warrant to search his phone after he was arrested in Boise in April. The search found two photos of a naked teen girl.
Howes is also charged two counts of child sexual battery and one count of custodial interference. Police began investigating Howes in March after the victim's parents reported they believed their daughter, who was 16, was having sex with Howes.
The victim denied having sex with Howes, but said there were sex acts. Under Idaho law juveniles cannot consent to sex, and sex acts between an adult and a juvenile are crimes by the adult unless the partiesare less than three years apart in age.
Each count of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Howes is also facing up to 25 years on each of the sexual battery charges, and up to five years for custodial interference. His bond was set at $30,000, bringing the total bond between his three cases to $85,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 24 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.