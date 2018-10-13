An Idaho Falls man who was already facing multiple charges for possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday on additional charges.
According to court records a forensic analysis discovered multiple pictures of child pornography on a phone belonging to Samuel Gale, 32. An agent with the Idaho Attorney General's Office passed the information on to a detective Tuesday.
Gale was first arrested in July after the remote server storage service Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children IP addresses belonging to Gale's work and personal phones were used to access an account storing more than 2,000 videos of child pornography.
Gale was charged in July for child pornography stored on his work phone. The new charges are for files found on a personal phone.
The Dropbox account was accessed multiple times between Aug. 26, 2016, and July 22, 2017. An investigator with Idaho's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned Gale was primarily using his work phone from his job as a maintenance worker to access the account.
The videos described in court records involve victims ranging in age from infancy to 10 years old. Most of the videos depict the children being raped by adults.
Gale was released from Bonneville County Jail on Sept. 17 after his $40,000 bond was posted.
Police reports stated that during a phone call from jail Gale told a woman he had been "struggling with this for about 20 years."
In a second phone call to the same woman, Gale admits to having inappropriately touched two children, one when he was 15 years old. Gale told her he had tried to stop watching child pornography, but would start again after a few weeks.
Police were called Oct. 5 by a person reporting Gale had left jail and was staying in a house with children. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare responded to the call. According to court records, the children's mother lied to Health and Welfare employees, telling them she had no reason to suspect Gale would molest her children.
Gale was released Oct. 11 to pretrial services without having to pay additional bond on the condition that he has no contact with minors and no access to the internet.
Gale now faces 15 charges for willfully possessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A pretrial conference for his first five charges is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 19 in Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing for the 10 new charges is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.