An Ammon man was arrested Wednesday after detectives discovered more than 4,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.
Detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department questioned Timothy Kim Stillman, 54, on Jan. 14 after law enforcement in northern Idaho discovered he was contacting teenagers via Facebook.
Stillman admitted to contacting the teenagers while posing as a 19-year-old man named "TJ," but said he had no interest in meeting them for sex. He claimed he unfriended girls he talked to if he discovered they were under 18 years of age.
"Tim claimed he is just a lonely stupid guy and that he isn't interested in nude pics or meeting up for sex," a BCSO detective wrote in his report.
During the interview, Stillman admitted he had accessed child pornography online and told detectives he was addicted to pornography. He said he searched for child pornography twice per week. He attributed his use of child pornography to an unspecified disorder.
Stillman admitted to asking some of the girls he spoke to about their sex life but again denied that he intended to meet with them for sex.
Stillman allowed law enforcement to search his residence and his computers. Detectives found two laptops, two flash drives, an iPhone and an older cellphone.
On one of the laptops, a detective found 4,059 images and videos of child pornography. The children depicted were as young as 3 years old, and shown being forced to perform sex acts on each other and being sexually abused by adults.
Stillman was charged with six counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.