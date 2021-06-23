A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after colliding with a car.
According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the 41-year-old man was riding west on Sunnyside Road as another driver in a 2020 Toyota Corolla was exiting off of Interstate 15.
The driver told police they did not see the motorcyclist as they were turning onto Sunnyside. Idaho Falls Police responded with the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the news release.
The death occurred during the 100 deadliest days of summer, a time period where police see an increase in driving accidents and fatalities. The news release notes that this was the third incident involving a motorcycle and a car since Memorial Day. In 2020, 88 people died from traffic accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
"At this time the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department would like to encourage all motorists to use extra caution and consideration when traveling on our roadways," the news release states. "During the summer months, our agencies see dramatic increases in vehicle collisions that at the very least result in expensive property damage or in tragic cases like these, injury or loss of life."