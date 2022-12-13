Police were busy all night Monday responding to car crashes as the snow piled up during the night.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said that almost every crash was minor and did not involve injuries.
A winter weather advisory was issued that lasted until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Pocatello estimated that there were about 5 inches of snow between Friday and Tuesday in Idaho Falls.
Most of the crashes, according to Lovell, were “slide offs” due to slick road conditions. The sheriff’s office has responded to 50 crashes since Monday, most of them between the afternoon and nighttime. Several crashes were also reported Tuesday morning, as snowplows worked to clear the roads.
“At least six of those 50 were reported as injury (crashes), but I don’t know of any significant ones,” Lovell said.
Law enforcement were scrambling for much of the night, responding to one crash and finishing just in time for the next.
“As soon as we cleared one crash, we were on our way to another,” Lovell said.
Those driving in winter can prevent accidents by driving at slower speeds and increasing following distance. Acceleration and braking should be applied more gradually when driving in snow.
