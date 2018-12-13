Erik Ohlson, the Jackson, Wyo., man accused of killing Jennifer Nalley and her unborn child northeast of Driggs in July 2016, would rather represent himself in his capital trial than continue taking advice from his defense attorneys.
“Mr. Ohlson has indicated that he is unhappy with his counsel and wishes to represent himself or have counsel reappointed,” 7th Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett said Friday during a motions hearing at the Teton County, Idaho, courthouse.
This is the second time Ohlson has tried to fire his attorneys. The court denied his first request for substitute counsel.
Pickett cleared the courtroom while the matter was discussed.
Ohlson’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, won’t say why their client no longer wants their assistance.
“He has some concerns,” Pickett said in the courtroom. “I am going to allow you to file a motion with the court to represent yourself pro se.”
People accused of a crime in the United States have a right to defense counsel and a public trial, under the Sixth Amendment.
They also have a right to represent themselves, but the court must find that Ohlson is competent and fully aware enough to do so.
Judge Pickett will be the one to make that decision.
