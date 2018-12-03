REXBURG — A naked man, who reportedly was under the influence of the hallucinogenic drug LSD, entered a Maverik near Highway 20 on West Main Street on Saturday, according to a police report.
Anil Saini walked into the convenience store sometime around 3:30 a.m.
The report said Saini was “exclaiming” that he was on "acid." Officers were dispatched and when they found Saini, they took him to the hospital for medical treatment.
Saini then was transported to the jail.
"He was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and indecent exposure," Deputy Isaac Payne, public relations officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said. "He bonded out last night, which means he most likely will be arraigned sometime Tuesday."
An official from Maverick said that the store requires customers to wear some type of clothing.
“They gotta at least wear some pants,” she said.